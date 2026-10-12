Over 30 people are now able to deliver CPR using a defibrillator following the success of a free workshop in Crickhowell.
Ruth Cornish, who is from the town, organised the session in collaboration with the North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation and Aftercare Charity, has been raising vital funds and awareness for the cause since her husband’s suffered two cardiac arrests in the same year.
The session coincided with World Heart Day and was led by paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance service. Chris Pritchard and Nicole Lassabliere volunteer their time and skills through the group, Gwent Defibbers.
Together, they delivered a session with guidance on how and when to perform CPR and how to use a public access defibrillator. The participants then got the chance to use a training defibrillator and special training dummies, allowing the professionals to offer feedback and assistance instantly.
“I was blown away by how many people turned up, and very grateful to our trainers Chris and Nicole, who volunteered their time to take us through the basics of CPR and using a defibrillator,” Ruth said at the Crickhowell Resource and Information Centre on Tuesday September 29.
“My own husband owes his life to quick action by people who’d been trained in CPR, so I am delighted so many more people now have the knowledge and skills to step in and help if someone has a cardiac arrest.”
“A special thank you also goes to the individuals and local businesses who donated fantastic prizes for the raffle, including Halo Café, Flexi Soul Yoga, Rowan Massage and Clams Handmade Cakes, and to everyone who supported the fundraising activities on the day.”
A coffee morning and raffle also took place as part of the event, raising almost £200 to support the North Gwent Cardiac Rehabilitation and Aftercare Charity. The proceeds will help deliver long-term community-based cardiac rehabilitation exercise classes for people living with heart conditions.
The charity provides specialise cardiac rehab classes for people living with heart conditions and those at risk of increased cardiovascular exercise. The weekly sessions take place in towns across Monmouthshire and Blaenau Gwent, including Abergavenny, Usk, Monmouth, Blaenavon, Abertillery, Ebbw Vale and Tredegar. Those interested are urged to visit cardiac-rehab.org.uk.
The Chair of the charity, Jacky Miles MBE, said the turnout was evidence that learning CPR is important and that the charity will continue to support training exercises in the community.
“We are very grateful to Ruth for organising this event. It is brilliant to see so many people wanting to learn a life-saving skill,” the former specialist nurse said.
“We are already looking at future training dates so that even more people can gain the confidence and knowledge to respond in an emergency.”
“The charity would like to thank everyone who attended and supported the event. By combining practical training with fundraising, the event not only helped people learn potentially life-saving skills on World Heart Day, but also raised valuable funds to support local people living with heart conditions.”
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