Survivors carried news of the disaster towards Rorke’s Drift, a mission station beside the Buffalo River being used as a supply depot and hospital. The exhausted horsemen were asked to release their horses and help defend the station, but refused to abandon the trusted animals they believed had saved their lives. Instead, they were instructed to ride back towards Isandlwana, up the slopes of the Oscarberg mountain, in an attempt to slow the advancing Zulu warriors and buy the defenders precious time to prepare.