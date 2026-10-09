The defendant was told to stand as he learned his fate, ending a near six-year wait for justice since the first report was made to the police. The woman he abused, who is now in her thirties, previously told The Chronicle she had lost faith in the criminal justice system having endured repeated delays and postponements to hearings. The hearing to determine whether Hickey could vacate his guilty pleas was delayed four times alone, while the initial sentencing hearing was delayed three times in 2025 due to psychiatric reports ordered by the abuser’s former defence team.