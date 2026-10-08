GWENT Police has thanked everyone who provided information in their search for a man following an alleged arson attack in Abergavenny, saying the man has now been identified.
“We previously issued an appeal for information in relation to a report of arson on Hereford Road, Abergavenny on Sunday 20 September.
“As part of that appeal, we asked for help in identifying a man who was in the area at the time; we have identified him and he is now assisting our enquiries.
“We'd like to thank everyone who has supported this appeal by providing us with information,” said a police spokesman.
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