Police officers investigating a suspected arson incident in Abergavenny in September have launched an appeal to locate a man captured on CCTV.
The man, who was in the area at the time of the incident in the early hours of Sunday September 20, could help with investigators’ enquiries.
A campervan was allegedly set alight on purpose on Hereford Road.
Those who recognise this man, or have any information about the arson, should call 101 or report on the Gwent Police website quoting log reference 2600311020.
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