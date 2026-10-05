The series of novels have also been adapted for the small screen as part of the ITV Drama, Grace, starring John Simm as the troubled Brighton Copper. This time, he’s pushed to the limit coordinating Brighton’s massive security operation amid whispers of a potential terror attack at the city’s Pride event. And as Roy and his wife Cleo prepare for a night of celebration at the Royal Courteney, they have no idea that they are stepping into a deadly trap