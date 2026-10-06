Drivers in the Brynmawr area have been urged to find alternative routes for their journeys this morning as a vehicle fire near the Heads of the Valleys Road causes disruption.
A reported vehicle fire on the Jack Williams Gateway Bridge is causing delays around the junction with the A465, as traffic data from the AA shows delays on the eastbound off-slip (heading towards Abergavenny).
In a social media post, Gwent Police confirmed the Heads of the Valleys Road (A465) had been closed between Brynmawr and Clydach. Diversions are in place which may cause congestion.
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