The evening moves between individual voices and the collective sound of military music, with Abergavenny Borough Band, under Musical Director Lana Tingay, providing the live musical element. The event is first and foremost a fundraiser for FLOW, while also providing an opportunity for people interested in the organisation and its work to come together, make connections and explore ways of becoming involved. At the conclusion of the performance, Mac McDonald, CEO of FLOW, will introduce the organisation and its wider work before opening the evening to an informal audience discussion and Q&A.FLOW provides a creative space for people affected by conflict, bereavement and trauma to express themselves through poetry, stories, letters, lyrics and other forms of creative work. Tickets: will cost £10 for the show at the Melville Theatre, Abergavenny on Saturday November 7. The fun begins at 7pm!