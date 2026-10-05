Join the audience for an evening of creative exploration of war, service, loss and remembrance this November. The Melville Theatre in Abergavenny will host FLOWing for Remembrance, an original creative work and fundraiser for FLOW – Forces Literary Organisation Worldwide. The evening is not an official Remembrance ceremony, but a creative exploration of the human experience of war, service, conflict, loss and remembrance, bringing together poetry, spoken word and live military music to look beyond the formal language of remembrance and towards the people and experiences beneath it.
The performance has been stitched together and directed by Mark Christmas, poet and former soldier, who has spent nearly two decades exploring the psychological consequences of war through academic study and creative writing. He formerly ran The Abandoned Soldier Project, and his work includes The Abandoned Soldier: Reflections of War, examining the human aftermath and fallout from military experience.
The evening moves between individual voices and the collective sound of military music, with Abergavenny Borough Band, under Musical Director Lana Tingay, providing the live musical element. The event is first and foremost a fundraiser for FLOW, while also providing an opportunity for people interested in the organisation and its work to come together, make connections and explore ways of becoming involved. At the conclusion of the performance, Mac McDonald, CEO of FLOW, will introduce the organisation and its wider work before opening the evening to an informal audience discussion and Q&A.FLOW provides a creative space for people affected by conflict, bereavement and trauma to express themselves through poetry, stories, letters, lyrics and other forms of creative work. Tickets: will cost £10 for the show at the Melville Theatre, Abergavenny on Saturday November 7. The fun begins at 7pm!
Proceeds support FLOW – Forces Literary Organisation Worldwide (Charity No. SC050666).
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