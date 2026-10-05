A child remains in critical care after his heart stopped beating at a rugby match in Abergavenny over the weekend.
The child was airlifted to hospital from Bailey Park on Sunday morning after receiving life-saving CPR from individuals on the touchline.
An email to The Chronicle from an Abergavenny club member said that a first aider for the visiting Chepstow RFC side, noticed the child had collapsed and stepped in to help a doctor who had also started to administer CPR using a nearby defibrillator.
All those who helped to save the boy’s life have been praised for their efforts on the day.
“Freddie is currently in ICU, he is sedated but stable,” his mum later shared with members of the local rugby community.
“I want to thank those who performed CPR and did everything they could to keep Freddie alive before the ambulance crew arrived. We will never, ever be able to put into words how grateful we are for the actions of those people today.”
“We don’t yet know what caused him to stop breathing, or what his road to recovery will look like. Tests are ongoing and we are taking everything one step at a time.”
“But one thing I do know is that without the people on that pitch today, Freddie may still not be here with us. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.”
Abergavenny RFC has praised and thanked the ‘amazing’ support from the local clubs in the rugby family. Different sports clubs from across Wales have been sending their support to Freddie and his family on social media and wish the young player a speedy recovery.
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