Whilst huge emphasis has been placed on quality repairs and customer service as demonstrated by recent performance awards from Enterprise Rent-A-Car and AX Motor Assist, iRG has also been focused on looking after its staff which now numbers 164 across seven sites following the acquisition of Randall Howell. Last year, iRG won the Bodyshop Staff Wellbeing Award at the NBRA Greener Bodyshop Awards in recognition of the wide range of programmes and benefits introduced to assist employees in the workplace and their home lives.