A man from Abergavenny has escaped prison after being caught with a quantity of controlled drugs in the town almost two years ago.
Jason McCarthy, who is from the area, stated his intention to plead guilty to possession with intent to supply a controlled class b drug at a hearing at Newport Magistrates Court September 29.
He will now have to comply with a community order for twelve months, undertaking rehabilitation activity and any activity required by the responsible officer for a maximum of 20 days within that period.
McCarthy was caught with the cannabis on October 23 2024, almost two years ago, placing him in contravention of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1971. He was officially convicted of the offence on October 3 2026.
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