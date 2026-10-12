A driver from Abergavenny has been banned from the road for 14 months after being caught over the prescribed limit.
Soren Johnson, who was caught in Cefn Fforest, over 20 miles from Abergavenny, entered a guilty plea for the offence, dated September 21. Appearing before Newport Magistrates Court on October 5 2026, Johnson entered a guilty plea for the offence, having recorded 56 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath while behind the wheel of their BMW.
The driver was disqualified from the roads for 14 months, reduced by 14 weeks if they completed a course by June 28 2027. Johnson would also have been fined £180, but this was reduced to £120, taking the early guilty plea into account.
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