A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a two-car collision in Abergavenny, which has damaged railings around Bailey Park.
Gwent Police said the collision happened on Park Road at around 5pm on Saturday, October 3. The road was closed following the incident.
No serious injuries were reported.
The man, who is from Abergavenny, was later released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.
Part of the metal railings surrounding Bailey Park were damaged in the collision.
The damaged section was taped and coned off when the Chronicle visited the scene on Monday.
Comments
We've recently changed our login process. If you have an account for commenting, you will need to re-register on the login window.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.