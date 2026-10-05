A 60-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after a two-car collision in Abergavenny, which has damaged railings around Bailey Park.

Gwent Police said the collision happened on Park Road at around 5pm on Saturday, October 3. The road was closed following the incident.

No serious injuries were reported.

The man, who is from Abergavenny, was later released on conditional bail while enquiries continue.

Part of the metal railings surrounding Bailey Park were damaged in the collision.

The damaged section was taped and coned off when the Chronicle visited the scene on Monday.