Drivers in Abergavenny are facing severe delays this evening due to a collision in one of the major routes in to and out of the town.
Police officers have urged evening commuters to avoid Monmouth Road as they respond to a road traffic collision and find alternative routes for their journeys. It is not clear how long the road will be closed for.
Traffic data from the AA is showing major tailbacks back towards the town centre, as vehicles remain backed up from Monmouth Road’s junction with Hardwick Roundabout and Cross Street. There are also significant delays forming around the junction with the Heads of the Valleys Road in Llanfoist as drivers leaving Abergavenny look for an alternative route.
Gwent Police has been contacted for a statement.
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