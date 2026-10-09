More than a dozen people have been arrested in Blaenau Gwent in a neighbourhood crackdown on vehicle-related crime.
The three-week campaign targeted vehicle related crime in Tredegar, Ebbw Vale, Abertillery and Brynmawr.
13 people were arrested and 18 vehicles with an estimated value of £185,000 have been seized as part of the operation.
One motorist, from Ebbw Vale, was charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis when pulled over after a report of a man driving a silver Kia Picanto erratically on Marine Street, Cwm, on Monday September 28.
David Brean, of Cendl Terrace, Cwm, was subsequently charged to appear at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Friday October 16.
Brean, 40, was among 13 arrested during the campaign, which ran from Tuesday September 15, in which officers seized vehicles, including Range Rovers, Nissans and a Seat Leon.
The officer in charge of the operation said that their work has disrupted suspected criminal activity in the county.
Sergeant Marc Porter, from Gwent Police's neighbourhood team in Blaenau Gwent, said:
“Our three-week targeted initiative supported the existing work running in the Blaenau Gwent area aimed at tackling vehicle crime and suspected offenders in collaboration with our roads policing unit.”
“We hope these latest arrests and vehicle seizures demonstrate our continued commitment to keeping our communities safe.”
“By acting on intelligence and carrying out targeted patrols, we have been able to disrupt suspected criminal activity, make arrests and remove vehicles from our roads.”
“Just as importantly, we work closely with our communities to help prevent crime before it happens with a clear objective of denying those suspected of criminality the opportunity to use our roads.”
Suspected offences for those arrested included dangerous driving, driving without insurance and failing to stop.
Those with concerns have been urged to contact Gwent Police on 101 or send a direct message on their Facebook or X social media accounts, with relevant details.
Alternatively, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with information.
In an emergency, always dial 999.
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