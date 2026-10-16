A 47-year-old man has pleaded guilty to theft after targeting commercial addresses in Monmouth town centre.
Jeffrey Boulton of Whitecross Street pleaded guilty to multiple counts of theft from a shop, breach of bail conditions and failing to surrender to police/court bail when he appeared for sentencing at Newport Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 15 October.
Boulton/, also admitted to a public order offence of using threating/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress.
Boulton stole steaks, alcohol and face creams from commercial addresses in Monmouth between Friday 12 June and Tuesday 23 June.
He used threating/abusive words/behaviour to a person in Monmouth on Saturday 9 May.
Boulton also admitted to breaching his bail conditions between Saturday 5 September and Friday 11 September.
PC Declan Beale, Gwent Police’s new Neighbourhood Ward Manager for Monmouth, said: “The impact of theft is hugely felt by our communities, and we know it must be exceptionally dispiriting for retailers and staff to be perennially targeted in this way by offenders like Boulton.
“Through continued partnership working, targeted enforcement and community engagement, we will continue to pursue thieves who case harm to our communities and make life a misery for business owners and staff.
“Part of our work to tackle shoplifting also includes providing crime prevention advice to businesses but it is crucial that anyone who is affected by theft, reports it to us.”💬
Boulton was sentenced to two months imprisonment suspended for 18 months and ordered to pay compensation.
He was also given a Community Order.
“If you have concerns about theft or other forms of criminality in your area, please get in touch so we can act by calling us on 101, contacting us via our website or sending a direct message to our Facebook or X social media pages.
“In an emergency, always dial 999”
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