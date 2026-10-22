A man from Brynmawr has been remanded in custody over accusations he strangled a woman in Nantyglo earlier this year, while a trial date has been set for later this month.
Stuart Wilson, who is of no fixed abode, appeared before Newport Magistrates Court on Wednesday faced with the charge of intentional strangulation. He has already entered a guilty plea for criminal damage to property under £5,000.
The 41-year-old will remain behind bars until his trial on October 26, and was remanded due to concerns that he was likely to offend again, interfere with witnesses and the nature and seriousness of the offence.
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