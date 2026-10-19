A driver would have been fined over £200 for exceeding a 50mph speed limit on the A465 had they not entered a guilty plea, they have been told.
Ceri Stacey, who is 48, was caught driving at over 50mph on two occasions in the average speed zone stretching from Brynmawr to Clydach on the Heads of the Valleys Road in February. Speed cameras caught the MG travelling at 60mph and 63mph respectively. Stacey appeared before Cwmbran Magistrates Court on October 9 where they admitted to breaking the speed limit.
The fine for exceeding 50mph would have been £253, but this was reduced to £169. Stacey’s driving license was also endorsed.
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