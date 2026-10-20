A man from Abergavenny has been fined hundreds of pounds and banned from driving after providing a sample almost three times the legal alcohol limit.
Tyrone Dredge was caught being the wheel of his Skoda Scala on Park Lane, in the town, on October 10 when he was found to contain 101 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35 micrograms.
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The 60-year-old pleaded guilty at Newport Magistrates Court on October 19 and was banned from driving for 25 months. Dredge was also ordered to pay £461 in fines and £269 in surcharges.
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