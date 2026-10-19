A brand-new event is coming to Abergavenny this autumn, as Light The Sky brings an evening of spectacular lasers, live fire performance, street food and family entertainment to the town on Friday October 30.
Organised by local events company L Squared Events, Light The Sky will take place in the grounds of Our Lady and St Michael’s Catholic School, offering visitors a chance to enjoy something a little different during the October half-term.
The site is conveniently located a short walk from the town centre and the town’s major car parks, making the day before halloween the perfect time to get out as a family.
The event is open to everyone, and you don’t need to have any connection to the school to attend.
Organisers are inviting families and visitors from Abergavenny and the surrounding areas to come along and enjoy the evening. The event will feature an immersive laser show, with colourful beams and visual effects lighting up the evening sky. Visitors will also be able to enjoy a live fire performance, a children’s funfair and a selection of street food vendors throughout the evening.
There will also be a mobile bar on site, while the school’s PTA will be raising additional funds by selling light-up toys, giving younger visitors something extra to enjoy while helping support the school.
Gates open at 5pm, giving families plenty of time to explore the site, grab something to eat and enjoy the attractions before the entertainment gets underway. The fire performance is scheduled for 6pm, followed by the main laser show at 7pm.
Although taking place over the Halloween weekend, Light The Sky is not a Halloween-themed event. Instead, it offers an exciting new addition to Abergavenny’s events calendar, bringing together light, live entertainment and family-friendly attractions in one venue.
A percentage of ticket sales will also go towards Our Lady and St Michael’s Catholic School to help fund its activities.
Matt Lane, from L Squared Events, said: “We’ve been working on Light The Sky for a while now and it’s great to finally be bringing it to Abergavenny. It’s something a bit different, and we know it’s going to be a great family event, giving people of all ages a chance to come along, enjoy the evening and experience the laser show for themselves.
“We’re also pleased to be working with Our Lady and St Michael’s School, with a percentage of ticket sales going towards helping fund the school’s activities.”
Tickets are priced at £6 per person, making it an affordable evening out for families and visitors from across the area. They are now available for purchase via the ticketsource website.
No alcohol, weapons, drugs, fireworks or sparklers are permitted in the the school grounds. Anyone found to be in possession of these will be removed from the event.
No pets, ONLY assistance dogs allowed.
Any entry ticket that shows up as being used for entry previously, will be denied.
Please have tickets ready on your phone or printed on white paper or to make it easy to scan on the gate.
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