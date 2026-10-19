HAVE you got what it takes to brave a ride into the dark where no stars shine, the dead things walk and all hope lies lost?
If so, then grab a ticket and climb aboard the Blaenavon ghost train this Halloween for an experience like no other!
Now in its second decade the express train into terror is a hugely popular attraction for people who want to spend Halloween rubbing shoulders with the demonic and diabolical.
Organised by the folks at Blaenavon's Heritage Railway the event is a labour of love for everyone involved.
A spokesperson for the group told the Chronicle, "We're a team of volunteers and any money we make is poured back into keeping the line open and the engines running.
"All the scarers and everyone behind the scenes work tirelessly to make it a unique experience."
It's this kind of commitment that helps the Blaenavon ghost train experience pull in punters from all over the UK.
From diseased and stumbling zombies, to characters parading around dressed as Satan with seriously big horns, and let’s not forget that old holiday favourite - the girl from The Exorcist, there’s something for everyone at this ghoul fest.
But it’s not all about chilling the blood, making your heart skip a beat, and your nose bleed profusely in sheer terror.
No! When things get a little too much for the little ones on board, the monsters take time out from screaming in their faces and scaring the living daylights out of them, to gently put their chainsaws to one side, shake a few hands, pat a few heads, and grab a photo opportunity or two.
Because at the end of the day it’s a family occasion and even the biggest monsters have a heart. Especially ones who are so dedicated to putting on a show.
If you’ve never paid a visit to the annual and ever-popular spook and shock fest, which sees people board the train at Blaenavon for a short trip to the Whistle Inn and back, it’s tempting to dismiss it as just another fancy dress parade of people in bad make-up, novelty masks, and cheap wigs.
It's far from that.
As soon as you step on board a steam train full of masked monsters, satanic nuns, Victorian wraiths, vocal werewolves, crazed scientists, plague doctors, possessed teenagers, and of course, Freddy Krueger, you know you're in for something a little bit different from the Abergavenny to Cardiff line.
Take a trip up top and catch a train this October and you’ll find the proof really is in the pumpkin.
The reign of terror will begin this weekend (Saturday, October 24, and Sunday, October 25) and there will be a short break before the train recommences its journey into the realms where the foul things lurk on Friday , October 30 and the big on itself on Saturday, October 31.
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