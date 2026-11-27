LOCAL artist Jane A Edwards, brings her distinctive interpretation of the Welsh landscape to Blaenavon, with a new exhibition.
Jane A Edwards, an artist based in Torfaen, recently welcomed visitors to celebrate the opening of her exhibition, which showcases a varied collection of artwork inspired by Wales's rugged natural beauty, industrial heritage, wildlife, Celtic mythology and folklore.
Working across a range of mediums, including acrylics, mixed media, coloured pencil and graphite, Jane's work explores the character and atmosphere of the Welsh landscape. Her collection brings together expressive landscapes and detailed studies of wildlife, reflecting a strong connection to the natural world and the cultural heritage of the area.
The opening evening attracted a fantastic turnout, with visitors enjoying the opportunity to meet the artist, view the collection and purchase high-quality Giclée prints.
The exhibition is being hosted by The Gallery Upstairs @ 71 Broad Street, an independent exhibition space located above Botanic Possessions, the alternative floral design studio and plant shop in the heart of Blaenavon.
Developed to provide opportunities for artists and makers to exhibit their work in a welcoming, independent setting, The Gallery Upstairs aims to celebrate creativity, encourage cultural activity and bring more opportunities to experience local art into the community.
The gallery also features a mural by Abergavenny artist Danielle Farrington, adding another creative dimension to the space.
With an ongoing programme of exhibitions and creative events planned, the gallery hopes to establish itself as a platform for both emerging and established artists across South Wales.
Jane's exhibition will remain open to visitors until 24 December 2026, offering an opportunity to discover and purchase works in the run-up to Christmas.
Jane A Edwards said, "A big thank you to everyone who was able to come along to the exhibition's opening evening. The support has been wonderful and is always very much appreciated. It was fantastic to see such a great turnout, meet people who enjoy my work and see so much interest in the collection. It was a really lovely evening – great company, lots of sales and just a drop of wine!"
Kate Hiscock, founder of The Gallery Upstairs and Botanic Possessions, said, "The intention behind opening the gallery was to create another opportunity for artists to share their work locally, while giving people a reason to discover something a little different in Blaenavon.
"Jane's work is a wonderful fit for the space. Her connection to the Welsh landscape and heritage really resonates with the area, and it's been fantastic to see such a positive response from visitors."
Visitors can find exhibition information and gallery opening arrangements through Botanic Possessions' and The Gallery Upstairs @ 71 Broad Street's social media pages.
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