“Sadly, one of these play parks has now been rendered obsolete. Yet where will the people who once called the Swan Meadows play park home go now it has been removed? Ideally there will be a mass exodus of people to the common use playgrounds in Bailey Park or Mardy Fields. However, I fear the more salubrious surrounds of Belgrave Road Park, or heaven forbid, Avenue Road could soon be inundated with hordes of excitable town people. This, as I’m sure you’ll agree, won’t do. It won’t do at all!”