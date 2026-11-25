TODDLERS, teenagers and cider drinkers were left reeling last week when one of Abergavenny's most popular playgrounds seemingly vanished overnight.
For years, the swings and climbing frame in Swan Meadows have been a source of fun for many of the town’s young, but without warning they were swallowed up by an empty space at some point earlier this month.
The loss and concern this shocking development sparked among Abergavenny residents were significant.
A concerned reader wrote, “Just like Monte Carlo, Monmouthshire is often referred to as the playground of the rich, but unlike Monte Carlo we also have proper playgrounds for poor people to hang about in.
“Sadly, one of these play parks has now been rendered obsolete. Yet where will the people who once called the Swan Meadows play park home go now it has been removed? Ideally there will be a mass exodus of people to the common use playgrounds in Bailey Park or Mardy Fields. However, I fear the more salubrious surrounds of Belgrave Road Park, or heaven forbid, Avenue Road could soon be inundated with hordes of excitable town people. This, as I’m sure you’ll agree, won’t do. It won’t do at all!”
The Chronicle has contacted MCC in regard to what they have planned for the Swan Meadows site. So we should have a concrete answer by this time next year.
In the meantime, it’s safe to probably say that even without the benefit of an official statement, we can guess the playground is being upgraded. It has been looking a bit worn, torn and forlorn for a number of years and in need of a little TLC.
It’s been flooded on numerous occasions and so it’ll be nice to get it ship-shape for the next time the River Gavenny bursts its banks.
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