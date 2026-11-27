A man from Abergavenny has been sentenced after being caught with amphetamine in the town earlier this year.
Callum Thomas was caught on February 20th 2026, when police officers discovered him in possession of the Class B substance.
The 37-year-old didn’t appear in court until November 23rd, where his guilty plea for the offence was taken into account. He was given a conditional discharge for nine months, which would otherwise have been twelve months.
The amphetamine was to be forfeited and destroyed.
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