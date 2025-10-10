During the reign of Elizabeth I, William West published a tract on how to identify a witch. It reads, “A witch or hag is she who - deluded by a pact made with the devil through his persuasion, inspiration and juggling - thinks she can bring about all manner of evil things, either by thought or imprecation, such as to shake the air with lightnings and thunder, to cause hail and tempests, to remove green corn or trees to another place, to be carried on her familiar spirit (which has taken upon him the deceitful shape of a goat, swine, or calf, etc.) into some mountain far distant, in a wonderfully short space of time, and sometimes to fly upon a staff or fork, or some other instrument, and to spend all the night after with her sweetheart, in playing, sporting, banqueting, dancing, dalliance, and other devilish lusts and lewd disports, and to show a thousand such monstrous mockeries.”