Abergavenny played host to the Monmouthshire Volunteer Awards on Wednesday evening (October 15) as people from across Gwent came together to celebrate their achievements.
The organisation, GAVO, joined forces with Monmouthshire Housing Association to congratulate volunteers from the county on their hard work to improve the places where they live and their victories from the last twelve months.
At a glittering ceremony at Gateway Church, attended by the High Sheriff of Gwent, Ralph Griffin, and His Majesty's Lord Lieutenant of Gwent, Brigadier Robert Aitken CBE, the winners were announced in front of a packed audience.
“Everyone needs recognition wherever they are,” said the High Sheriff after the ceremony.
“Particularly in Gwent, the voluntary sector is so important to our communities and it is fantastic to see so many people from so many walks of life here in Abergavenny to be celebrated for their efforts.”
The local Rock Choir naturally broke into a rendition of the Oasis hit, ‘Roll With It’ to get things underway before the winners of the various awards were called up to the stage individually to collect their certificates and trophies. That was all before the drama of a gentleman falling - with style - off the stage before calmly getting up to perform Franki Valli’s ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.’
While it should be made absolutely clear that all volunteers are winners, there were a few who stood out over the course of twelve months to be hand-picked for their awards. So congratulations go to;
Llanishen Footpath Group and Cost of Living Confidence Scheme (Best new Group)
Liam Jones and Wesley Brown (Most Inspirational Young Person)
Rubina Rishi and Robert Harman (Most Inspirational Journey)
Fiona Johnson and Sylvia Meredith (Outstanding Contribution to MHA)
Little Pips and Andi Hudson (Business at the Heart of the Community)
Ian Martens and Jo Stephens (Environmental Award)
Anne Benkins and Rubina Rishi (Health and Wellbeing Award)
Andrew Richard (Lifelong Contribution to Volunteering)
The senior engagement officer for Monmouthshire Housing Association, Rob Carey, explained the partnership with GAVO to bring the awards to life.
“We both used to hold an event that was very similar and it was similar people being recognised,” he said.
“So we got together to do a Monmouthshire-wide awards evening and this is the third year that we have done it. We’ve been absolutely blown away by the nominees there are every year for these events. It’s only getting harder for the judges to select the winners each time and that’s a good thing.”
“The people who pull our communities together need to get together and they deserve a pat on the back from organisations like ourselves and GAVO, to say thank you for the difference that they make.”
The award categories were refreshed for 2025 to better reflect the modern nature of volunteering and recognise the diverse ways in which people are making a difference throughout the county.
“The stories serve as a powerful reminder of the tireless work happening every day in Monmouthshire and beyond,” said Rob, as those celebrating danced on the tables long into the night.
