THERE will be an opportunity to step back in time to experience the dances of Mediaeval Europe later this month.
Tim Walker, who styles himself the ‘Dancing Mister’, “bids thee welcome gentle folk!” at St Mary’s Church, Ross-on-Wye on Saturday, October 18, from 6pm.
No dancing experience is needed, or a partner, as you will work in a group, and the event is suitable for people all ages and abilities including families.
You can expect music, movement and plenty of laughter at the event, and if you prefer, you can just sit and enjoy the music dating back to the 14th and 15th centuries.
Tickets are £10 adults and £2 for children booked in advance via rossparishes.uk/dancing-mister or £12 on the night. Refreshments will be available.
