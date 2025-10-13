Local transport charity, Brecon and District Dial a Ride Club, is celebrating Community Transport Week 2025 (October 13-17).
The theme, “More Than a Minibus,” highlights how essential community transport services are to local lives. To mark the week, the charity will host a coffee morning at Crickhowell Resource and Information Centre on Thursday, October 16 from 10am to 12 midday. It’s a great opportunity to meet some of the friendly members and volunteers and learn more about the services they provide.
Crickhowell Dial a Ride is part of Brecon and District Dial a Ride Club, a registered charity. The service provides accessible, door-to-door, wheelchair-friendly transport for people over 65 and individuals of any age with a disability in the Brecon, Crickhowell, Talgarth, and Sennybridge areas. These services are more than transport - they provide a lifeline, ensuring the elderly, disabled, and vulnerable can access healthcare, essential shopping, and social activities.
The organisation has been actively working to improve transport links across the area. A dedicated group of local volunteers recently established the Crickhowell & District Community Transport Group, focused on building strong local partnerships. The group builds on engagement events undertaken last year by Llangattock Community councillors, which revealed a clear demand for community transport across Crickhowell, Llangattock, Llangnidr, Vale of Grwyney, Cwmdu, and Llanelly Hill, with a community bus emerging as the most popular option.
The group is strengthening links by working closely with the Crickhowell Volunteer Bureau’s established car scheme, Crickhowell Dial a Ride, and Llangattock Green Valleys. The group is chaired by County Councillor Chloe Masefield,
In addition, funding is available through TryDaNi to set up a new electric community car scheme. Anyone interested is encouraged to register interest at website: www.trydani.org/join
15 people need to sign up for the car to be delivered.
