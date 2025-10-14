Across Wales, county farms serve as a crucial stepladder for young people and new entrants seeking a foothold in agriculture. Yet their decline has been stark, with research from S4C’s Ffermio programme recently revealing a 17% fall in county farms across Wales over the past decade; from 482 in 2015 to just 400 today. This decline represents not only the loss of farmland but also the erosion of opportunity, skills, and community cohesion in rural Wales.