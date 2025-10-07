The SFS places greater demands on farming businesses - environmentally and socially - yet we are still expected to operate within a twelve-year-old budget settlement that represents a significant real-terms cut in funding. Welsh farmers should not be disadvantaged for transitioning to a new support system that demands more from them. For this reason, the Farmers’ Union of Wales are calling on the next Welsh Government to increase the base-level funding of £238 million for the Universal Layer of the SFS by an amount that fully mitigates the estimated economic impacts and supports the Scheme’s ambitions. Based on the Government’s own assessments, this would mean an increase of at least £76 million.