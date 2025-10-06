Last week, new figures were published on the possible effects of Welsh Government’s proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS). The economic modelling estimates that, even with recent revisions, the scheme could still see a 5% reduction in livestock numbers, a 16% fall in farm business incomes and 4% fewer jobs. While these reductions aren’t at the scale of the previous impact assessment – which led to the NFU Cymru display of 5,500 pairs of wellies on the steps of the Senedd to depict the number of jobs that would be lost under that guise of the proposals – the suggested figures are still extremely concerning. Such reductions would result in less money in farm businesses and less stability for farming families, the effects of which are likely to ripple out to our rural communities, the wider food supply chain and even the £10 billion Welsh food and drink sector that relies on local produce.