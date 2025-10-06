Last week, new figures were published on the possible effects of Welsh Government’s proposed Sustainable Farming Scheme (SFS). The economic modelling estimates that, even with recent revisions, the scheme could still see a 5% reduction in livestock numbers, a 16% fall in farm business incomes and 4% fewer jobs. While these reductions aren’t at the scale of the previous impact assessment – which led to the NFU Cymru display of 5,500 pairs of wellies on the steps of the Senedd to depict the number of jobs that would be lost under that guise of the proposals – the suggested figures are still extremely concerning. Such reductions would result in less money in farm businesses and less stability for farming families, the effects of which are likely to ripple out to our rural communities, the wider food supply chain and even the £10 billion Welsh food and drink sector that relies on local produce.
NFU Cymru has welcomed some positive changes to the scheme made earlier this year, such as the inclusion of a social value payment, which recognises the wider contribution farming makes. But there is still real concern that the scheme, in its current form, could undermine the very businesses it is meant to support.
Farming is about more than producing food – it’s about sustaining communities, protecting the environment, supporting the Welsh language and culture and keeping our countryside alive. That’s why NFU Cymru is urging Welsh Government to continue working with farmers to ensure the scheme is practical, fair and sustainable.
There has been progress such as the removal of the controversial 10% tree cover rule, but many challenges still remain. Farmers still face uncertainty over future income, bureaucracy and the cumulative impact of regulation and red tape.
The union is calling for a independent review of these pressures and for Welsh Government to commit to a budget that reflects the true costs of delivering for food, climate, communities and the environment.
For farmers, change is always part of the job – from weathering storms to adapting to new markets. But what they need is stability and support to plan ahead with confidence.
NFU Cymru will continue to push for a scheme that works for farming families, rural communities and the people of Wales who depend on a thriving homegrown food sector. Because when farming thrives, Wales thrives.
Comments
