Two cases of the Bluetongue disease, deadly to farm animals, have been discovered in Wales, with one in Chepstow causing significant concern for farmers in Monmouthshire.
Huw Irranca-Davies, as the Rural Affairs Secretary for Wales, introduced Bluetongue restrictions in July 2025 on animal movements from England, including the need for pre-movement testing and licenses, to protect Welsh livestock from the disease.
Farmers were stopped from sending animals to markets over the border such as Hereford and Ross without proof of either vaccination from the disease or a pre-movement test.
It affected cross-border movements of animals going farm-to-farm, via markets and from shows or collection centres who either had to show proof of vaccination or a specific movement licence before moving non-vaccinated animals from the Bluetongue restricted zone (all of England) to Wales.
These rules were later eased in September and allowed animals to move to approved ‘red markets’ within 12 miles (20km) of the Welsh border for direct slaughter and permitting vaccinated animals to enter Wales without testing under a general license.
However, farmers have now had a notice from APHA (the Animal and Plant Health Agency) that cattle on a farm in Chepstow and one at a premises near Presteigne, Powys have been confirmed to have the Bluetongue virus BTV-3.
A statement urged livestock keepers to "remain vigilant and practise safe sourcing of livestock", speak to their vet and report suspected cases to the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA)
Senior vets previously raised concerns over slow uptake of the bluetongue vaccine in Wales.
But all unvaccinated livestock still needs a costly pre-movement test before they can be transported into Wales.
Bluetongue affects cattle, goats, sheep, deer and camelids such as llamas and alpacas.
Spread by midges, bluetongue poses no threat to humans or food safety but can have serious consequences for livestock.
