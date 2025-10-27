The Frog Prince/Biwti a Brogs are enchanting new versions of the classic Brothers Grimm tale, aimed at audiences aged three to six. Both are performed by a cast of two actor-musicians; Anni Dafydd, who performed in Sherman Theatre’s The Snow Queen in 2019, and Owen Alun, who audiences will remember played several roles in Sherman Theatre’s re-staging of A Christmas Carol last year and took the role of Tinkerbell in Peter Pan in 2023.