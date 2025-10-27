Sherman Theatre and Theatr Cymru’s new Christmas co-productions for younger children, The Frog Prince - and the Welsh-language Biwti a Brogs - will tour venues across Wales November 2025-January 2026, including a six-week run at the Sherman in Cardiff.
These brand-new productions are written by Gwawr Loader and directed by Elin Phillips - both familiar to Sherman audiences as actors in countless past productions, including The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (Christmas 2015), but now making their writing and directing debuts for the company.
The Frog Prince/Biwti a Brogs are enchanting new versions of the classic Brothers Grimm tale, aimed at audiences aged three to six. Both are performed by a cast of two actor-musicians; Anni Dafydd, who performed in Sherman Theatre’s The Snow Queen in 2019, and Owen Alun, who audiences will remember played several roles in Sherman Theatre’s re-staging of A Christmas Carol last year and took the role of Tinkerbell in Peter Pan in 2023.
Over more than 40 years, Sherman Theatre’s Christmas productions have introduced generations of children from across south Wales to the magic of theatre, with engaging new takes on classic stories. In recent years, the company’s Studio Christmas shows have traditionally offered a joyous, contemporary twist on a much-loved fairytale, alongside a larger-scale show in the Main House for older children.
This year, as well as the touring productions of The Frog Prince/Biwti a Brogs, Sherman are producing Alice: Return to Wonderland, a surreal and uplifting new show for young audiences aged 7+ and their families, performed in the Main House from November 28 until January 3 2026.
As the Welsh-language national theatre, Theatr Cymru has been entertaining and inspiring audiences of all ages for more than two decades. An award-winning touring company, their most recent touring productions for children include Dawns y Ceirw (with National Dance Company Wales), Swyn and Llygoden yr Eira (with Theatr Iolo). Theatr Cymru has also previously co-produced with Gwawr and Elin’s theatre company, Criw Brwd, bringing Pryd Mae’r Haf? to stages across Wales in early 2020 and creating a live digital version during the pandemic.
There will be a chance to see The Frog Prince when it visits The Drill Hall in Chepstow on November 6-7 and Theatr Brycheiniog on Saturday, November 15.
Theatre Cymru was company was founded in 2003, with a grant from the Arts Council of Wales with the aim of taking Welsh-language theatre into the heart of communities up and down the country to celebrate Welsh identity and language in all its diversity.
Over the last two decades, the company has embraced the classics of Welsh-language theatre as well as new and experimental work, presenting in traditional theatres and in unexpected locations. The company also facilitates creative, wellbeing and participatory projects across the country. Theatr Cymru is now an acclaimed touring theatre, placing Wales and its people on the map, and welcoming to all.
The company won the 2024 UK Theatre Award for Excellence in Touring, and was also nominated as Producer of Year in The Stage Awards 2024.
