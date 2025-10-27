The Courtyard’s award-winning pantomime is back, this year with a brand-new show, Mother Goose.
This classic tale at the Hereford theatre takes flight with a spectacular adventure that’s sure to have the whole family honking with laughter. Mother Goose is packed with cracking jokes, spectacular musical numbers, and more audience participation than you can shake a feather at.
As part of The Courtyard’s commitment to accessibility and inclusivity there will be a relaxed performance, suitable for individuals with autism spectrum conditions, learning difficulties, sensory and communication difficulties, or living with dementia on Friday, December 19 at 1pm.
The Courtyard Audio Description Association (CADA) will be audio describing a performance on Saturday, December 13 at 2pm and a British Sign Language signed performance will take place on Sunday, December 14 at 5pm.
Those looking for some grown-up fun can enjoy one of the Mother Goose Adult Nights on Saturday, December 6, Friday, December 12, Friday, December 19, Saturday, December 27 and Friday January 2 at 8pm. These special late-night performances provide a memorable night of innuendo and adult humour and are strictly for over 18s. Those wanting to keep the vibe alive can stay after the curtain falls on December 6, 12 and 19 for a free after party in The Courtyard Café Bar with live music, DJs and dancing.
Audiences can expect plenty of familiar references and Herefordshire based jokes, as well as the return of previous favourite panto performers Geraint Rhys Edwards, Dion Davies and Madi MacMahon.
“Mother Goose is the complete pantomime experience with side splitting comedy, dazzling costumes, and a heart-warming story that’s perfect for all ages,” said a Courtyard spokesman.
Mother Goose will be in The Courtyard’s Main House from Wednesday, November 26 2025 – Saturday, January 3,2026. To book tickets, or for more information contact the Box Office on 01432 340555 or visit www.courtyard.org.uk.
Before the panto kicks off there will be a chance to see two of the UK’s leading improvisers Paul Merton and Suki Webster, present an evening of wonderfully unscripted cutting-edge comedy.
Following critically acclaimed seasons in London and Edinburgh, Hereford audience can expect a show full of fast, fabulously funny improvised games, scenes, stories and laugh out loud surrealism as these two masters of comedy improvisation join forces with their very special guests to create cascades of laughter and joyful silliness.
Paul Merton is best known as a firm fixture on the panel for‘Have I Got News for You’ and in this show on Saturday, November 1 he is joined by his talented wife Suki
The Courtyard, Hereford’s centre for the arts first opened in September 1998 and was built on the site of the old Nell Gwynne Theatre. The building was designed to be inspirational and contemporary and lead the way for future architectural developments in the historic City of Hereford.
