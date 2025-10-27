Those looking for some grown-up fun can enjoy one of the Mother Goose Adult Nights on Saturday, December 6, Friday, December 12, Friday, December 19, Saturday, December 27 and Friday January 2 at 8pm. These special late-night performances provide a memorable night of innuendo and adult humour and are strictly for over 18s. Those wanting to keep the vibe alive can stay after the curtain falls on December 6, 12 and 19 for a free after party in The Courtyard Café Bar with live music, DJs and dancing.