Gwent Police are appealing for information to find Kristof from Abergavenny, who has been reported as missing.
Kristof, 15, was last seen getting a bus towards Newport station at around 8am on Thursday, October 30.
He is described as of slim build, approximately 5’10” with short brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black trousers, black coat and black and gold trainers.
Kristof has links to London, Cornwall, Devon, Norfolk and Rhondda.
Anyone with any information on Kristof’s whereabouts is asked to call us on 101 or send us a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2500346044.
Kristof is also urged to get in touch with us.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.