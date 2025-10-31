A former Panasonic professional has joined an Abergavenny-based business to oversee their business development in Europe.
Alicia Lewis, who joins Peter Jones as new European Business Development Manager, arrived in the town from the tech giant where she oversaw the French business market and the after sales relationships for projectors, broadcast camera’s and TV’s.
“I’ve always been working in an environment where customer relationships were at the forefront of what I do,” she said.
“I started work in the hospitality sector, restaurants, hotels and I then switched to the security side. I was working for EADS (European Auronautic Defence and Space) Toulouse and had the superb opportunity to be sent to Russia and worked for a satellite project as a site security manager.”
Peter Jones is a manufacturer of high-quality carrying solutions for devices and equipment in safety-critical environments.
Head of Business Development for Peter Jones, Andrew Griffiths said this is an exciting time for the company, which continues to expand.
“We are pleased to have Alicia join us as at such and exciting stage of our business development as we embark on expanding and growing the Peter Jones range and products into the Emergency Services, Retail and Security sectors across Europe.”
Alicia decided to move to the UK seven years ago for her daughter, the education and the lifestyle. Since moving here she started her own business as a life coach, as she is passionate about workouts, running, all sorts of sports and she loves helping people.
The French national has also had a stint in the film industry, working as a stunt double in shows including Netflix’s The Witcher and BBC’s Doctor Who.
Peter Jones said it warmly welcomes Alicia at this exciting time of the business’ development and the next phase of their journey.
