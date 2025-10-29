A new survey has revealed Abergavenny is the happiest place in Monmouthshire, after being the highest rated town in the county on a list of the UK’s smiliest towns.
The online store, Furniturebox, polled 5,000 people with panels in each big city and county in the UK including Monmouthshire. A spokesperson for the organisation says all the names on the list would have been a good winner.
“All 75 places on the list would have been worthy winners and show why the UK is such a wonderful place to live, loved by visitors from all over the world,” they said.
“Most of the locations in the top 75 are not the most affluent in their localities and have access to some affordable housing including Abergavenny which is very popular with families.”
"The survey shows that the happiest places are not defined by wealth but by the quality of life within them.”
However, while it could be true that Abergavenny is the happiest place in the county, perhaps not all of the attributes featured in the survey help to give it the title.
Locations were ranked according to the beauty of the surroundings and green spaces, provision of good state schools and affordable housing, as well as access to quality pubs, restaurants, independent shops and cultural attractions
So one might be surprised to hear that the town’s top-performing state secondary school is, in fact, Crickhowell High School. That isn’t only six miles away from the town, but in an entirely different county. So, a real case of ‘number x might surprise you!’
