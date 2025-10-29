GWENT Police have confirmed the road close to Davauden Court and the B4293 in Chepstow has reopened.
The road was closed after a telegraph pole had fallen in the road and emergency vehicles were alerted to attend the scene.
Road reopened after a telegraph pole collapsed causing a road closure in Monmouthshire. Emergency services were alerted to the scene.
GWENT Police have confirmed the road close to Davauden Court and the B4293 in Chepstow has reopened.
The road was closed after a telegraph pole had fallen in the road and emergency vehicles were alerted to attend the scene.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.