The police said it’s due to a fallen telegraph pole, and there are diversion in place which may cause congestion.
They have asked people to avoid the area and find alternative routes for their journey.
Gwent Police have announced a road closure near Davauden Court and Chepstow due to disruption, urging travellers to find alternative routes.
The police said it’s due to a fallen telegraph pole, and there are diversion in place which may cause congestion.
They have asked people to avoid the area and find alternative routes for their journey.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.