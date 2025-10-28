Passengers at Abergavenny station are facing major delays as emergency services deal with an incident on the tracks north of the station.
Disruption continues into the afternoon as emergency services deal with an incident on the track between Abergavenny and Hereford.
Transport for Wales has said the incident affecting trains on the Marches line is further north, towards Shrewsbury.
The 16:54 service to Chester and the 17:00 service to Cardiff Central have been cancelled with passengers travelling in both directions facing delays. Those using the station this afternoon and into the evening have been urged to check before they travel.
