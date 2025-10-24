A duo from Abergavenny were among those who completed the challenge of a lifetime to raise awareness and vital funds to support people who are affected by baby loss.
Laith Hofayz, who is from the town, is one of three athletes who was dropped in the North Sea off the east coast of Scotland before swimming to shore and cycling across the country’s nine highest peaks. After that, alongside fellow athletes Matt and Jack Roberts, they swam once again to an island in the Atlantic off the west coast of Scotland.
Accompanied by a professional media team and supporting drivers, including Abergavenny local Kieran Dymond, they then made their way to Yr Wyddfa (Snowdon), to light a beacon in memory of Laith’s son Sami Christopher Hofayz, who passed away 20 years ago.
“It was raw, painful and emotional but I had the privilege of lighting the candle in honour of Sami at the end of the challenge.”
“We believe nobody should ever have to suffer the loss of a baby or child, whether born or not. Miscarriages and loss of a young life is an absolutely devastating life event that a kit if oeioke never recover from.”
The team were raising money for Sands, which provides a safe, understanding and caring community for anyone touched by pregnancy or baby loss.
Sands offers support including a confidential telephone helpline, email support, and online group sessions. They also have social media groups helping people connect wherever they are, and free resources for partners, siblings, grandparents, and wider family and friends.
To date, the team has raised almost £12,000 for this, their tenth major event, and has raised over £35,000 for various charities since 2019. Donations are still being welcomed at justgiving.com/page/100strongofficial
