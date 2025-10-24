TV and radio presenter, Alexander Armstrong, meandered his way through the Monmouthshire countryside alongside comedian, Chris McCausland in his latest TV series this week.
The pair were featured on Thursday evening’s episode of Perfect Pub Walks on More4 on Thursday evening, as the hour-long programme saw the pair stop off at some of the county’s finest pubs along the way, including one very close to Abergavenny.
The Skirrid Mountain Inn was the third and final stop on their journey as the pair spoke about the comedian’s career over a stroll and a pint in the county’s summer sunshine. Wales’ oldest, and perhaps most haunted pub, was among good company featuring on the programme, which can be watched on Channel 4’s streaming service, All4.
Also featured during the programme was The Anchor Inn, nestled in the heart of the Wye Valley under the shadow of Tintern Abbey and The Boat Inn, in Penallt.
On their journey through the county, they explored some of Monmouthshire’s most famous attractions and top-rated beauty spots, including the Kymin in Monmouth, The Devil’s Pulpit above Tintern Abbey and the Abbey itself.
Armstong and McCausland also went to White Castle, the best preserved and most imposing of the trio of Monmouthshire fortresses known as the ‘Three Castles’ – which includes Grosmont and Skenfrith – built to control the border.
Originally constructed from wood and earth, a series of renovations transformed it into the significant defensive structure we see today. Its medieval name might derive from the white rendering used on its masonry.
Other episodes in the series include James May, taking in some of Yorkshire’s best pubs, Chris Packham in Kent and Lenny Henry in Shropshire.
Exploring different areas of the United Kingdom, the programme aimed to display some of the hidden gems in the UK countryside. As the only Welsh county featured, it’s safe to say Monmouthshire left an impression on both famous faces.
