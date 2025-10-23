British Kingdom Pro-Wrestling returned to Crickhowell on Sunday, October 19, entertaining crowds and delivering high-octane bouts, leaving promoter Dave Gibert confident the town could become a ‘hotbed’ for the pro wrestling scene.
The afternoon’s action took place at the Clarence Hall, starting with a classic good guy versus bad guy matchup as the ‘British Lion’ Eddie Ryan faced Prince Phoenix. Crowd favourite Ryan emerged victorious to the audience’s delight.
Four more single bouts followed, including Heavyweight Champion Chris Bronson retaining his crown against Charlie Sterling. Crowd favourite K T Electra also secured a win over Welsh local Nadia Sapphire.
Following the single bouts, the evening ended with a rumble match, as all eight wrestlers entered the ring in stages, aiming to throw each other out. Another crowd favourite in Charlie Sterling emerged victorious.
The family-friendly event concluded with the announcement of the next show in Crickhowell, which will take place on Sunday, December 28.
British Kingdom Pro-Wrestling Promoter, Dave Gilbert told the Brecon & Radnor Express: "Wales is a fantastic country for pro wrestling, and Crickhowell is proving it. We've been promoting shows for 20 years, and the secret is simple... find where the wrestling fans are, put on brilliant shows, and watch the town grow, which is what we want to do here.
“Our first two events here have been great, but it's just the beginning. The more we grow the fanbase, the bigger the international stars we can afford to bring in alongside our own world-class talent.”
“There is no reason that Crickhowell can't become a pro wrestling hotbed that plays host to some of the biggest names in wrestling,” he added.
For more information about British Kingdom Pro-Wrestling, including upcoming events and ticketing, please visit their website, which can be found at: britishkingdompro.com
