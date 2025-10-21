Visit a UNESCO World Heritage Site this half term during a week of spooky storytelling at Blaenavon Ironworks.
All are invited to hear legends, folklore and ghost stories before taking part in a fun Halloween trail suitable for all ages.
The Ironworks first harnessed the power of steam in 1789 to blow air into its huge blast furnaces.
There is no need to book tickets for the any of the events, with the Ironworks open between 11am and 3.30pm every day from Saturday October 25 to Friday October 31.
Admission is free for Cadw members, with non-member adults costing £7.70 and juniors aged 5-17, as well as students costing £5.30. Families of two adults and up to three children cost £24.60.
