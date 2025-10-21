The film that arguably gave birth to horror movies, Nosferatu, will be showing in Abergavenny soon at The Art Shop and Chapel with a unique twist.
Notable for being the first film interpretation of Dracula, the silent film first hit the big screen over 100 years ago. But now viewers in Abergavenny will have the chance to watch the film with a live score.
Chris Green’s new score was commissioned by English Heritage for a live outdoor screening of the film at the spiritual home of Dracula at Whitby Abbey, with a blend of electronic and acoustic instruments performed live by the composer.
Now, at the Art Shop and Chapel on Tuesday November 4, tickets for an unforgettable night can be purchased from ticketsource.co.uk.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.