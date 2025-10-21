A busy town centre road has been closed with immediate effect due to the need for urgent works to be undertaken by contractors.
Lion Street, in Abergavenny, will remain closed up to and including Thursday October 24 in order for emergency sewerage works to take place. The road is closed from the junction with Market Street up to the junction with Brewery Yard car park.
Market Street and Lion Street only reopened to traffic fully on October 17 after sewer works took place at the beginning of this month, however it is unclear whether the current incident is related.
