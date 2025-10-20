Abergavenny has topped a list of the best places to live in Wales, beating top seaside destinations and one of the capital’s most coveted suburbs.
Pontcanna, in Cardiff, was named as the 8th best place to live in Wales, with the likes of Narberth, in Pembrokeshire, and Beaumaris making the list of the top Welsh locations to call home. But none of them could beat Abergavenny.
It won’t necessarily come as a surprise to see the historic market town rise to the top of the pile. After all, it regularly features on the list of the best places to live and visit in the UK with different publications across the country. In 2024, The Sunday Times also described it as the best town to live in Wales.
But this year is the first time ever that ‘Muddy Stilettos’ has incorporated Scotland and Wales into its list, and it’s come to the same conclusion as a new admirer of Abergavenny.
The website says, "It offers a fantastic combo of community culture, outdoor pursuits, and indoor pleasures.”
“In line with its history as a market town Abergavenny is home to a busy market, a castle and museum, vineyards, mountains fit for a hefty hike, a theatre, award-winning restaurants, and so much more.”
"It’s excellent for foodies, with many local activities centring around eating and drinking - no complaints here. It is a friendly place too - local people love to share where you’ll find the best pint, and have a profound love for being Welsh."
"There’s plenty to do in Abergavenny in terms of family-friendly fun and, when you ditch the kiddos for a night, you’ve got a great selection of pubs and restaurants to choose from. Luscious green spaces, medieval architecture, and a great community spirit keep this interconnected town alive.”
