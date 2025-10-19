THE death of a GB triathlete in a cycling time trial on the A40 between Raglan and Abergavenny is investigated in the latest BBC series of Crash Detectives.
Monmouth Tri Club member Rebecca Comins, 52, was knocked off her bike and killed in a collision with a van on a sunny June 2022 evening.
Gwent Police launched an appeal for witnesses who were driving on the road prior to the crash, which happened during a regular Monmouthshire Wheelers race.
Rebecca was just nine minutes into the time trial with other competitors when her ride was cut tragically short, with her son, who was also racing, coming on the tragic scene just moments later.
With the van driver under arrest and facing serious questions, Sergeant Cath Raine of Gwent Police was called in to investigate the final moments of the mum-of-two’s tragic journey.
But with the collision happening on a concrete road, there was barely a trace of evidence on its surface.
So when the policewoman finally discovers a clue at the edge of the carriageway, it raises more questions than answers.
Her forensic approach was shown on BBC 1 Wales and BBC 2 England in The Crash Detectives: The Last Ride last week as part of the fifth series and is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.
Rebecca, who worked for the Aneurin Bevan Health Board, had won the women’s title in the Cardiff 100 Miles TT 15-mile cycling time-trial on the same stretch of road in February.
Cyclists had been taking part in a race after meeting at 7pm at the Hardwick restaurant lay-by on a bright, sunny Thursday evening.
The 47-year-old van driver from the Abergavenny area – former Old Pandy Inn pub landlord Vasile Barbu – was later convicted of causing death by dangerous driving and jailed for four years.
