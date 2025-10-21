MEMBER of the Senedd for Monmouth, Peter Fox, has visited Network Rail’s Welsh Rail Operating Centre in Cardiff.
The WROC is a central hub in Cardiff that manages all train operations in Wales, responsible for over 1,000 miles of track, handing passenger and freight services from multiple operators.
Following a visit to Transport for Wales’ Taffs Well Depot in February, the Monmouth MS was subsequently invited to visit the WROC to discuss some of the issues and factors raised with him relating to train services through Monmouthshire and Torfaen.
Mr Fox has been vocal in calling for improved resilience to the Welsh Marches line, following a spate of recent incidents that have severely impacted services.
During his visit to the WROC, the Monmouth MS was shown the ‘engine room’ of Network Rail’s operations, covering the entirety of Wales, and was shown how Route Controllers manage the network, and deal with any issues that arise.
The Monmouth MS took the opportunity to relay some of the concerns about services through his own constituency, and had a discussion on how these were mitigated, in addition to discussing potential prevention.
Local MS for Monmouth, Peter Fox, said: “I am grateful to Network Rail and Transport for Wales for giving their time to show me around the WROC.
“I think that we as passengers do not always appreciate the complexity and management that goes into running our rail network.
“It was interesting to see how things work, right down to the finest detail, and to view how incidents are managed and mitigated.
“I had a good discussion with representatives on what more can be done to improve resilience on the lines that run through my consistency.
“I will be looking forward to these suggestions, and the wider point. To Welsh Government in the future, to deliver the resilience our railway needs.”
