The Welsh Government must ensure it works with councils to make bus stops accessible, safe and fit for purpose in order to get the most out of this initiative.
Laura Anne Jones MS said: “Making bus travel cheaper for children is a positive move, and I will always give credit where it is due, particularly for young people, families feeling the pinch and for those in rural areas where buses are a lifeline.
“We need to ensure their safety and wellbeing by making sure bus stops are up to scratch, safe and accessible for all.
“Too many of our bus stops are not fit for purpose. Some are not accessible for those with disabilities or for young children, and in some cases the bus stop is little more than a hedge by the roadside. It is not good enough and it has to change. We need proper, safe and accessible bus stops with lighting where possible, seating and clear information so people actually feel confident using public transport.
“That is how we encourage more people to use public transport and enable them to do so.”
Laura Anne Jones has called on the Cabinet Secretary, local councils and bus providers to work together to improve access and safety at bus stops to ensure that affordable travel is usable for all young people across Wales.
